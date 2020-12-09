LCPS close to returning students to 100% virtual learning

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) –With COVID-19 cases rising in Northern Virginia, Loudoun County Public Schools is on the verge of returning students to 100% virtual learning under outlined metrics.

The first metric has been met with cases surpassing over 200 positive cases per 100,000 people. The second metric needed to close schools would include more than 10% of COVID-19 tests to return positive, which school officials say is nearing.

If both metrics are exceeded for five consecutive business days, LCPS will return students to distance learning the following school day.

LCPS will further discuss plans for hybrid in-person learning, using these metrics, on December 15 during the school board meeting.