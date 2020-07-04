LCPS asks parents to be involved in their virtual townhall

We're actually encouraging as many people as possible to plan to watch the live stream of the meeting

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– With Loudoun County parents deciding their children’s in school or distance learning options, school officials want to hear questions and concerns.

The Loudoun County School Board voted to allow parents to choose whether they want their children to do 100% distance learning, in the classroom twice per week, or have three days of distance learning for the fall semester. However on July 8th, school officials are holding a virtual town to hear thoughts, concerns, and questions parents have.

Rob Doolittle, Director of Communications for LCPS said,

“We’re actually encouraging as many people as possible to plan to watch the live stream of the meeting which will be available on the LCPS website, or on the cable channels here in Northern Virginia. We do expect that there will be a high turnout and it may not be possible for everybody to get into the meeting directly.”

School officials said the hybird options will be finalized soon.