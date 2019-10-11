LCPS approves unstructured breaks for secondary schools

LCPS requires ten minutes of unstructured break time to middle and high school students every other day.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun county public schools has become the first Virginia school district to enact a middle and high school break policy.

The school board unanimously approved a policy for breaks in middle and high schools requiring a minimum of ten minutes of unstructured break time to students every other day. Parents who have been working to get the new rule passed for the past nine months say the more recess increases academic performance.

“When you give kids reasonable breaks throughout the school day it increases performance, reduces disciplinary issues and increases overall mental mental and physical well being,” said Ian Serotkin, leader of More Recess for Virginians.

Recess time for students grades K-5 was doubled by the board in 2018.