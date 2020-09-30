LCPS apologizes to Black community

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public Schools posted an apology to the Black community of Loudoun County for the operation of segregated schools in the past.

The Loudoun County School Board, the Administration of Loudoun County Public Schools, and the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors were all part of the apology to the community.

The apology includes a historical timeline detailing the context for the apology, beginning with the Brown v. Board of Education case in 1954, that ruled segregation in public schools as unconstitutional.

“As one organization shared, LCPS must continually assess the status of racial equity in the school system and correct its past transgressions as it pertains to race,” was stated at the close of the apology.

LCPS stated they “have yet to fully correct of eradicate matters of racial inequality,” however, they hope this apology will be followed by additional actions. To see the full timeline and video, please visit the Loudoun County Public Schools website here.