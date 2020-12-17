LCPS announces interim superintendent

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County School Board has announced Dr. Scott A. Ziegler as the Interim Superintendent for LCPS, effective January 1.

Dr. Scott A. Ziegler.

Courtesy: LCPS

Dr. Ziegler has been with LCPS since December of last year, serving as the Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Talent Development, but has been working in education since 1992 in other Virginia school districts.

In a statement, Dr. Ziegler said, “The role of public schools has never been more important than it is today, and I am honored to be selected to fulfill this interim role for LCPS as we continue to adapt to the fast-changing world around us.”

Dr. Eric Williams’ last day at LCPS is on January 6 before he becomes the superintendent of Clear Creek Independent School District in Houston, Texas. In the meantime, the school board plans to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent superintendent.