LCAS vaccinates over 300 animals; plans another free clinic for the fall

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Animal Service’s first free rabies vaccine clinic was a success.

The animal service said over 300 animals received rabies vaccinations and a free one-year dog licenses. This year nearly doubled their previous clinic record.

The need for the clinic came after 40 low-cost pet vaccine clinics were canceled due to COVID-19. Many of the residents who showed up for the event were struggling financially to pay for their animal’s veterinary bills and shots.

Due to the high demand, the LCAS is preparing for another clinic in the fall, scheduled for later September. However, that date is still up in the air, as they await to see if any more COVID restrictions will be put in place or lifted.

LCAS Community Relations Manager Talia Czapski says that the members were grateful for the free services during this time.

“We had folks who are unfortunately out of work, struggling financially to make ends meet, and ultimately our goal is to keep animals with their families and keep them at home,” she said.

In the fall, the LCAS is aiming to move the clinic to a larger space, as well as structure the parking due to feedback they received from residents.

