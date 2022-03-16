ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Law enforcement officials ask drivers to stay safe during the St. Patrick’s day celebrations.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than a third of fatal crashes involve drunk driving, and on St. Patrick’s day, nearly 300 lives were lost from 2016 to 2020.

Officials are warning the public to act responsibly and avoid deadly consequences.

“We know a lot of people like to celebrate St. Patrick’s day. We ask that you don’t test your luck. We ask that you don’t drink and drive. If you choose to celebrate, please celebrate responsibly. That includes getting rideshare to and from wherever you are celebrating or having a designated driver,” said Marcel Bassett, Alexandria Police Department.

NHTSA also reports on average; one person was killed every 45 minutes in a drunk driving crash in 2020.