Law enforcement across Virginia comes together for “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign

Law enforcement are aiming to spread the message to Virginians about a new law with harsher penalties for drunk driving.

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Police departments across the state are teaming up for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that launched on Wednesday.

The campaign is aimed at stopping traffic fatalities by increasing drunk driving enforcement. This year, law enforcement agencies are aimed at making Virginians aware of a new law passed last year, which consists of harsher penalties for those who are caught drunk driving.

The law increased the offense of drunk driving that causes impairment to another person from class 6 felony to a class 4 felony, meaning two-to-10 of prison time. The legislation also created a class 6 felony for drunk driving for serious bodily injury that is not permanently disabling.

Renee Carr from the Prince William County Police Department says the officers will be making public appearances to make citizens aware.



“We are hitting the streets a little harder and making sure that people are staying safe. We have kids going back to school, community members are still out and about, and we are having a zero tolerance for anyone that is caught drinking and driving,” said Carr.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign runs Aug. 18th – Sept. 6th.