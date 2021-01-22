Laurel Center receives grant money from Winchester’s EDA

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Laurel Center is receiving grant money from Winchester’s Economic Development Authority.

The $25,000 grant will go toward helping the center provide job training to women who have suffered from domestic and sexual violence. The money will be used to convert a facility into a cafe to be used for the job training.

Development Services Director of Winchester, Shawn Hershberger, said the grant was approved because it helps improve the revitalization of the city and boost the workforce.