Late mayor and councilmember’s property to become park space in their honor

The land was home to former Mayor Charles Robinson and his wife, former Councilmember Maude Robinson.

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — The Town of Vienna is honoring its former mayor and a former councilmember by purchasing their home. The town intends to turn it into park space.

The land, which is nearly three-quarters of an acre, was home to former Mayor Charles Robinson (mayor from 1976 to 2000) and his wife, former Councilmember Maude Robinson (who served from 2000 to 2009). Mrs. Robinson survived Mr. Robinson and passed away in March of this year at 96-years-old. The property was auctioned off in late November as part of her will.

Mayor Laurie DiRocco says Maude was a conservationist and worked to rezone Northside Park. “She wanted that to be conservation; not at all recreation,” said DiRocco. “She really wanted to keep it in its natural state. So I think she would be very excited to have this land as a park and to keep it as a natural neighborhood park.”

DiRocco says the land is sentimental to the town. “They were huge community servants. They had a big influence on the town. We’re really excited about perhaps using the property as a pocket park and using it as a place where residents can gather and enjoy the neighborhood.”

The town purchased the land for about $1.4 million.