Late councilmember’s estate dedicated to Vienna’s safety & beautification

TOWN OF VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — The Town of Vienna will soon be constructing over three additional miles of sidewalks thanks to a bulk of former Councilmember Maud Robinson’s estate that she left to the left to the town. Her home was auctioned off for park space last year.

The project will take place over a five-year period. The town is working to identify where sidewalks are needed and will seek community feedback, too, where residents are affected. That process should take about two years to complete.

Robinson also left $50,000 for beautification projects throughout the town.

Mrs. Robinson died last year at 96 years old, just shy of her 97th birthday. She survived her husband, who served as Vienna’s mayor from 1976 until his death in 2000.