Lasagna Love feeds Northern Virginia’s hungry

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Volunteers in Northern Virginia are spreading love, one lasagna at a time.

“You don’t realize the struggles that people are having. Everything looks great on the outside, and life could be chaos behind the doors,” said Eileen Scherzinger, volunteer.

That’s why volunteers in the northern Virginia area are cooking lasagnas to help food-insecure families. The initiative is called Lasagna Love — it started in California, but thanks to volunteers like Scherzinger and her friend Toby Archambault, the project has spread to Virginia.

“I always cooked for people — family, friends, and I thought, ‘Wow, this would be a great way to serve people in our community,'” said Scherzinger.

There are roughly 400 volunteers in the area cooking and delivering the lasagnas to those in need. Volunteers pay for supplies out of pocket, but they say the cost is well worth the reward.

“It’s just those little, ‘Thank you’s,'” said Archambault. “The, ‘It was nice to have somebody think of me, it was nice not to have to cook dinner.””

Lasagna Love is expanding their outreach, aiming to serve first-responders and teachers. Their mission since day one has been to help anyone who is in need.

“We don’t care what your reason is, even if you just love lasagna, we’ll make you one,” said Scherzinger. “But if it’s a real struggle in your world we want people to know that it’s okay to ask. We can’t always carry the burden by ourselves.”