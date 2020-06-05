Lake Ridge Marina to reopen June 6

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — On Saturday, Prince William’s Lake Ridge Marina will reopen for the first time since March 13. It’s a phased reopening, so the marina will only be renting out stand up paddle boards and kayaks.
The rentals and personal flotation devices will be cleaned with disinfectant spray and wipes between each use. The Department of Parks and Recreation is encouraging people to visit in groups of 10 or less. Park rangers and park monitors will be on hand to keep people informed.
“Having these amenities is something that we’ve heard from the public very clearly that they want and our staff has been working since the day that we began closing facilities back in March to determine what can be reopened safely under which phases of guidance as the come along from the Commonwealth,” said Brett Heavner, department spokesperson.
The marina will still process boat launch passes for private watercraft. It will not be renting out jon boats; Heavner says marina employees and customers would have to be in close proximity with one another to launch a jon boat safely.
