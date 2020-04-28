LaGrange man wanted in connection to a homicide investigation is in custody in Troup County, sheriff confirms

Virginia

by: Donna Williams, Abby Bradshaw, and Greg Loyd

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (11:50 a.m.): The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have Kenneth Staples in custody.

UPDATE: The Clifton Forge Police Department has indentified the victim as William Brandon Wright.

ORIGINAL: CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WFXR)- Virginia authorities say a LaGrange man wanted on a grand larceny warrant is a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Virginia State Police say they have asked the Georgia State Patrol to be on the look out for 41-year-old Kenneth Staples.

Police say Staples was spotted at a South Carolina convenience store yesterday afternoon and they believe he was headed back to Georgia.

Virginia police say a warrant is issued for Staples for grand larceny because they say he drove away in the homicide victim’s truck.

Police describe that truck as a white 2015 Ford F-150 crew cab with the Alabama license plate 43KM137.

Police did not immediately identify the homicide victim or any alleged ties between him and Staples.

Clifton Forge police said around 1:30 Monday afternoon, they discovered the victim dead in a home from head trauma. They declined to offer more information on the manner of death or the victim’s identity.

Should you spot Staples, you are urged to call 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Trending Stories