Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital pledges a record $1.2M to hospital

LANSDOWNE, Va. (WDVM) — The Ladies Board of Inova Loudoun Hospital, a group of volunteers from around the region that fundraises year round for the hospital’s benefit, has pledged a record $1.2 million to the hospital over six years.

The Ladies Board closed the $1.2 million gap in the hospital’s $20 million goal as part of its Loudoun Rising campaign, a way ER Medical Director Edward Puccio says the hospital will go from being “excellent to exceptional.”

Puccio says the Ladies Board gets to choose where exactly the money goes. The group raises money for patient services, nursing scholarships, and hospital projects through its thrift shop called Twice is Nice, its gift shop at the hospital, and its annual Rummage Sale; among other events.

“We were pretty amazed, as usual, with their pledge and their generosity and their hard work,” said Puccio. “They were there in the beginning and they’re here now as we’ve achieved our goal.”