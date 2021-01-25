Ladies Board at INOVA Loudoun Hospital accepting scholarship applications

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Ladies Board of INOVA Loudoun Hospital is accepting applications for nursing school tuition assistance.

The scholarships are open to students in various programs of study. Those interested must be a resident or be employed in Loudoun County, as well as being currently enrolled or accepted by an accredited nursing school.

The Ladies Board says that ongoing education for nurses is essential.

“We’re doing the best we can with the funds we have to make sure that we have applicants who receive these scholarships. It’s just something that The Ladies Board firmly believes in,” said Arlene Kilborn, Chairman of Scholarship Committee for The Ladies Board.

Adriene Simms, an ICU nurse and scholarship recipient, says that the program has helped her provide better service to her patients.

“It’s helping us being able to take care of patients and do our best for the community, and I think it’s wonderful that they don’t take us for granted, that they know that we need ongoing education,” said Simms.

Since 1959, the ladies board has offered roughly 1,200 scholarships, totaling nearly $2 million.

Those interested can apply on The Ladies Board website.