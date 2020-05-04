La CollectiVA calls on ICE to close facilities to protect immigrants from pandemic

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Northern Virginia activists are calling on ICE to close its detention facilities, where hundreds of people are physically unable to social distance if COVID-19 makes its way inside.

La CollectiVa organizer Danny Cendejas says the ICE detention facility in Farmville, Virginia holds up to 700 incarcerated people at a time. “We’ve been seeing that as soon as COVID starts in the facilities, it just spreads really quickly.”

“Then you layer in the inadequate healthcare, the inability for people to access a doctor in a timely manner, the costs that are attributed to people trying to have communication with their families or any necessary commissary needs,” Cendejas said. The solution? La CollectiVA says they should be released to live with their loved ones and their communities.

“For folks who might not have that opportunity, like, maybe don’t have immediate loved ones to go to right away; that’s what other funds should be used for. Instead of incarcerating people, provide support so that people have lodging for a place to stay, to be safe, to practice physical distancing,to get on their feet and make sure that they can reset their lives,” Cendejas said.

Cendejas says ICE has full discretion to close its facilities, and he believes that Senator Tim Kaine and Senator Mark Warner of Virginia have the influence to make it happen if they publicly call on ICE to do so. La CollectiVA also wants ICE defunded; the funds used for healthcare, education, and housing in immigrant communities while immigrants work on their deportation cases.

“These are folks who could be fighting their deportation cases at home — going to regular check-ins, going to court hearings, just like the same opportunities that many other people get as they’re going through legal processes,” Cendejas said.

“Punishment of incarceration as the sole solution to address social harm is not the solution. There are other ways to address harm that are restorative, that are truly transformative, that are going to be addressing the root cause of the issues that happen,” Cendejas said. “If everyone has housing, if everyone has healthcare and education and the resources that they need, we will be in a much better position to deal with harm in our community.”