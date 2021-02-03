Kreative Technologies expands in Fairfax creating 296 jobs

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Kreative Technologies, a healthcare-focused IT Firm, is bringing 296 jobs to Fairfax County.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced the news that Kreative Technologies, LLC, an information design, development, integration firm for the federal healthcare industry will invest $1.5 million to expand their current operation and head to Fairfax. Officials said the company will quadruple its current workforce of 67.

Chairman Jeffrey McKay, Board of Supervisors said, “We’re just not attracting 300 jobs to the county, we’re attracting 300 good future-focused jobs that will be necessary not only for our long-term solvency but most importantly how we recover from this pandemic. The timing of this announcement is probably the most important component of it.”

The company, a small disadvantaged company operating as an SBA 8(a) certified company, was founded in 2013. It moved to its current 11,000-square-foot location in 2020. The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and the Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity worked with Kreative Technologies on its expansion.

Officials said the company is eligible for $750 per new job created for a total of $222,000 for the 296 jobs it expects to create.