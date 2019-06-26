Know the symptoms of heat-related illness

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — With a hot week ahead, it’s important to make safety your priority.

Anyone spending time outside could face potentially dangerous heat-related illnesses. If you’re out and start to feel faint, and experience excessive sweating and or muscle cramps you may be suffering from heat-exhaustion and should get into cooler air, and hydrate. Throbbing headaches, nausea, high body temperatures and a rapid, strong pulse are all signs of a heat stroke and anyone with those symptoms should be taken to a medical professional immediately.

“Keep an eye out on your friends as well because sometimes the signs and symptoms come on gradually especially if you’re outside working,” said Captain Chris Kroboth with Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. “You may not know when you’re focused on what you’re doing that ‘hey, I stopped sweating I’m started to get weak and tired,’ so stay hydrated don’t forget to drink stuff with salts in it, electrolytes like the sports energy drinks not just water,” he added.

Officials say you shouldn’t force-feed food or liquids to a person who is losing consciousness. Instead contact help immediately.