WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Looking for a cute, furry friend? The Winchester SPCA’s Kitten Warrior program allows people to foster kittens until they are old enough and ready to be adopted.

Each kitten can typically be fostered for a couple of weeks to a couple of months depending on its age. The program helps save the shelter space and money and allows the kittens to be acclimated into a home setting before getting adopted. Winchester SPCA says that anyone is able to foster the kittens even if they aren’t from the area. All you have to do is fill out an application, if interested.

“It gives us more information….instead of handing people a kitten they want to adopt and saying I don’t know much about this kitten because it blends in with all of the rest, you can say it was in a foster home, it likes wet food it likes this particular toy this is its name this is why it was named this. It keeps them far more healthy,” said Shelter Manager Marie Anderson.

The SPCA provides all supplies needed to take care of each kitten including crates, litter pans, and toys.

