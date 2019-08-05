Kinsley Mill Park upgrades nearly complete

Kinsley Mill Park's $160,000 in upgrades (from the city's Capital Improvement Plan) are nearly complete

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Every two years, the City of Manassas rehabs one of its parks. Kinsley Mill Park’s $160,000 in upgrades (from the city’s Capital Improvement Plan) are nearly complete.

The park opened in 1987, and according to the City of Manassas’ Department of Parks and Recreation, it was in need of some updates. Its roller hockey court was just resurfaced, along with its basketball court.

“We keep getting phone calls and posts about the enjoyment,” said Christen Fox, operations and maintenance supervisor for the city. “People [are] saying, ‘Can you do this to our park? We love it.’ And we do see a lot more people out here because of the equipment and new updates.”

Thanks to public input, the city removed the baseball diamond and left the field open for play.

The new playground is one of a kind; the space-themed panels were custom designed. Pathways were widened, benches were added, and the park is now handicap accessible.