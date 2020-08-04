Kings Dominion won’t open in 2020

DOSWELL, Va. (WDVM) — Kings Dominion will stay closed for the rest of the year, the Virginia amusement park announced on Tuesday.
The park cited Virginia’s current reopening guidelines as a reason for the closure. Phase 3 of reopening in Virginia limits amusement parks to 1,000 guests.
“All 2020 Season Passholders will now also receive a Pass Perks™ Loyalty Reward valid for purchases within the park next season,” Kings Dominion said, “any Pre-K Passes that were registered or activated in 2020 will be valid through 2021.”
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- A Mainly dry Wednesday, but showers and storms will make a quick return
- Census takers may soon make a visit to your home
- Norton demands answers from Secret Service after questionable arrest
- #BREAKING – Suspect in Beckley Pet Supplies Plus murder arrested
- President Trump set to hold White House briefing Tuesday afternoon
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App