Kings Dominion won’t open in 2020

Virginia

Photo courtesy: Kings Dominion on Facebook

DOSWELL, Va. (WDVM) — Kings Dominion will stay closed for the rest of the year, the Virginia amusement park announced on Tuesday.

The park cited Virginia’s current reopening guidelines as a reason for the closure. Phase 3 of reopening in Virginia limits amusement parks to 1,000 guests.

“All 2020 Season Passholders will now also receive a Pass Perks™ Loyalty Reward valid for purchases within the park next season,” Kings Dominion said, “any Pre-K Passes that were registered or activated in 2020 will be valid through 2021.”

