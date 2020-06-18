Kids get an inside look at AWLA’s veterinary care

On Thursday, AWLA hosted its Smarty Pants program over Zoom for kids who are interested in being veterinarians.

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — It might be closed to visitors, but the Animal Welfare League of Arlington is still finding ways to reach its community.

On Thursday, AWLA hosted its Smarty Pants program over Zoom for kids who are interested in being veterinarians. The AWLA’s humane educator Karyn Orth told the kids about the job, volunteer opportunities, and classes to take in school. “When I was a little kid you think about, ‘How do you want to help animals?'” said Orth. “The first thing that comes to your head is ‘veterinarian,’ so just giving them that information I definitely saw myself in them and wanting to help animals.”

The shelter’s vet also joined the call and he showed them around his office and answered questions over the call’s chat box, including questions about how to get involved.

The shelter takes volunteers at as young as 16, but they’ve got opportunities for kids, too: the Paws and Read program pairs young readers with shelter cats who need the company. Even if they don’t choose to be a veterinarian, the education is invaluable — kids learn how to care for animals and respect them.

The best part about AWLA’s programs being online is that anyone can join — during a recent program, someone registered and logged in from overseas.