Kids bring in 2019 at "Noon Year's Eve" party
While most most New Year's Eve parties require staying up late and partying with friends, there's other options to bring in the new year especially for young children.
Hundreds of kids rang in the new year when the clock stuck 12 noon. The Noon Year's Eve celebration was a family-friendly event with music and dancing, arts and crafts, a photo booth, and more. Parents say the event was a great alternative to the traditional new year's eve festivities.
"It's a great event for the kids especially with the weather not being so great. They all seem to be having a great time and it's nice to get out with some other parents for a little bit," said Samantha Bell,
First Night Alexandria is the largest family-friendly new years eve party in the region. That event kicked off at 2 p.m., entertainment is set to start at 7 p.m.
New This Year is:
- Kids Karnival including a kids’ countdown at three locations: Families with children 12 years old and younger can enjoy face painting, balloons, special hosts in costumes along with carnival-style games, dancing and fun at the Kids Karnival from 6 to 9 p.m. happening at three locations throughout Alexandria: the Charles Houston Recreation Center in Old Town, the Mount Vernon Recreation Center in Del Ray and the William Ramsay Recreation Center in the West End. Each party will conclude with a special earlier-than-normal kids’ countdown to the new year.
- Bigger-than-ever bash at the George Washington Masonic National Memorial: The George Washington Masonic National Memorial has been a go-to spot for First Night fun for many years, but the party is bigger than ever this year with performances by the Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band, Magician Mike Rose, dance parties all night long with DJ Good Times and fireworks viewing from the lawn at midnight.
- Variety Showcase at Shiloh Baptist Church: First Night attendees can join a special Variety Showcase from 8 to 10 p.m. featuring several comedians, spoken word poets, performances from a solo guitarist and more. Come for a specific act or stay for the whole show!
