Kids bring in 2019 at "Noon Year's Eve" party Video

More from Northern Virginia

While most most New Year's Eve parties require staying up late and partying with friends, there's other options to bring in the new year especially for young children.

Hundreds of kids rang in the new year when the clock stuck 12 noon. The Noon Year's Eve celebration was a family-friendly event with music and dancing, arts and crafts, a photo booth, and more. Parents say the event was a great alternative to the traditional new year's eve festivities.

"It's a great event for the kids especially with the weather not being so great. They all seem to be having a great time and it's nice to get out with some other parents for a little bit," said Samantha Bell,

First Night Alexandria is the largest family-friendly new years eve party in the region. That event kicked off at 2 p.m., entertainment is set to start at 7 p.m.

New This Year is: