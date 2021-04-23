Kevin Davis appointed as Fairfax County Police Chief

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A new chief of the Fairfax County Police department was appointed on Friday. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors announced that Kevin Davis will be the next in that position beginning May 3.

The previous chief, Edwin C. Roessler, retired in February. Deputy County Executive for Public Safety Dave Rohrer has been acting as interim since then.

“After thorough interviews, the entire board is confident that Kevin will continue Fairfax’s work on police reform, build on the deep community involvement and relationships with stakeholders, and improve morale within the police department. He is recognized across the region as a leader in police reform and has a strong reputation and is well-respected in the communities he has served. I’m looking forward to both our diverse Fairfax County community and police department having the opportunity to meet our new chief and hear his vision and goals firsthand,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay was quoted as saying in a release.

Davis has previously served as the City of Baltimore’s police commissioner, the chief of police of Anne Arundel County, Maryland, assistant chief of the Prince George’s County, Maryland, police department and director of consulting services for GardaWorld. He is also an adjunct professor at American University and a lecturer at Catholic University of America.

The release stated that Davis established a “Department of Justice Compliance and Accountability Division and a fully implemented body-worn camera program” during his time as the commissioner of the Baltimore Police department. It also said that he was the first chief in Maryland while with the Anne Arundel County Police to require officers to carry naloxone for anyone who may be suffering from a drug overdose.

More information about Davis can be found here.