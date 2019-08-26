Kayakers in the Potomac River find body below cliff

Following several winter storms, water from melting snow cascades over Great Falls on the Potomac River near Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Two kayakers paddling in the Potomac River over the weekend say they discovered a body with a head wound below a cliff at a Great Falls National Park in Virginia.

The Washington Post reports Jeff Nielsen and Steve Arrington made the discovery Saturday near Great Falls National Park. They told the newspaper the man looked to be in his 60s and had a significant head wound.

U.S. Park Police spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Delgado said officers used boats to recover the body and are working with state forensic investigators in an investigation.

Authorities haven’t released the man’s identity.