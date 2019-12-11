Kaine locks in 10 more years of federal funding for historically black colleges

The FUTURE Act will renew federal funding that was in danger of expiring in September.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Thanks to a bill he co-sponsored, Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) has ensured historically black colleges and universities across the country will get federal funding they need without having to cut or reduce programs.

The FUTURE Act will renew federal funding that was in danger of expiring in September. Senator Kaine says the majority of physicians and engineers who are people of color have graduated from historically black colleges and universities.

Since the bill passed, a number of HBCU’s in Virginia have responded, including Norfolk State University’s President Javaune Adams-Gaston, who said the funding represents more than $5.8 million in federal funding for the school’s teacher preparation and STEM programs.

“NSU expresses appreciation to Senators Tim Kaine, Mark Warner and Congressman Bobby Scott for standing with Virginia’s HBCUs, and urges the members of the House of Representatives to pass this legislation and send it to the President’s desk without delay,” Adams-Gaston said.