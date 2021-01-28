Kaine introduces Raise the Wage Act to raise minimum wage in the Commonwealth

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — On Thursday, Virginia Senator Tim Kaine discussed efforts to not only speed up COVID-19 vaccine deployment, but he also addressed his new legislation to raise minimum wage too.

With minimum wage at $7.25 in Virginia, Kaine is introducing his Raise the Wage Act of 2021 which will raise the federal minimum wage to $15 dollars by 2025 if passed. Kaine said although this may be a challenge to go from where it is now to $15 or wherever is settled upon, there’s still good reason to do it.

Senator Tim Kaine said, “I am a strong supporter in increasing the minimum wage for such a long time, and in much of the country now if you work full time for minimum wage about 2/3 of people who work for minimum wage are women. If you work full time for minimum wage and you have a dependent, or two you’re going to be out below the poverty level, and I don’t think we should have time full workers at or below the poverty level.”

According to officials, a study conducted by the Commonwealth Institute found that approximately 1,018,000 Virginians would have their wages raised under the Raise the Wage Act of 2021, while another 254,000 Virginians who make just above the new minimum would see increases, as well as employers, seek to maintain wage scales and reward seniority.

Senators Warner and Kaine said with COVID-19 leading to economic disparities that already exist, the least they can do is ensure that minimum wage is a livable wage.