Juvenile shot in Fairfax County

HYBLA VALLEY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County police say a boy under the age of 18 suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Thursday night near Hybla Valley.

Police responded to the 7900 block of Woodpecker Way for a shooting they say occurred around 9:30 p.m. Police say the boy was shot in the lower body and transported to an area hospital.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be random. An investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.