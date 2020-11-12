Minor shot, in critical condition in Burke

BURKE, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax Police say a juvenile was shot and is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries today after a shooting in Burke, Virginia.

Police say they responded to the 10300 block of Steamboat Landing Lane around 2:30 p.m. after a person was found with a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital, and the incident was contained to a house.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and there is no suspect yet.