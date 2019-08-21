Juvenile detention officer arrested for felony sex offenses against a minor

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Juvenile detention officer Clifton Townsend Jr. was arrested on four felony sex offenses, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Townsend, 60 of Leesburg works at Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center, but the Sheriff’s Office said their investigation determined the juvenile he allegedly had sexual contact with is not associated with his work.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they were made aware of the crimes earlier this week on Saturday, and Townsend was taken into custody Monday night.

Townsend is charged with rape, carnal knowledge of a child, and two counts of sodomy. He is currently being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

A photo of Townsend was not released.