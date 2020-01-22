Justice High School teacher arrested for sexual contact with student

Live Now
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — A 57-year-old teacher is facing four felony charges of indecent liberties by a custodian for allegedly having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student at Justice High School.

Detectives from Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau Child Abuse Squad arrested Philip Spivey, of Falls Church, on Wednesday.

Spivey was allegedly having unlawful sexual contact with a student. He is also employed as a private music teacher. He is currently being held at the county’s Adult Detention Center without bond. 

