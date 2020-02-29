Justice High School celebrates African and Black culture

Black history is American history and it should be celebrated all year long

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM)– The Black Student Association at Justice High School organized a Black history program to reflect and honor, African and Black culture.

As Justice High School choir began with the Black National Anthem, other performances included spoken word and Herndon’s High School’s step team.

Black Student Association, member Jocelyn McCullough said this is the second year for the Black history assembly.



“This year’s assembly we wanted to just make it great for the school and to celebrate our new name and bring performers and speakers that would show how much this black history month means to us,” said McCullough.

Keynote speaker Dr. Janice Underwood, Virginias 1st Chief Diversity Officer for the Commonwealth of Virginia relayed a message to students.



“Black history is American history and it should be celebrated all year long 365 days. I know that I’m walking away different I’m hoping the students walked away different” said Underwood.

Underwood said that this Black history celebration changed her, and for English teacher Tonya Lipsey she said she wants every student to



“Reflect on yourself look in the mirror, see how you can be apart of the solution and to never ever dim your light so someone else can shine.”