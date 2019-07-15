Justice family donates thousands of acres for conservation easement

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — James C. Justice Companies, Inc. forfeited hundreds of development rights donating about 4,500 acres of land in Albemarle County, the company announced Monday.

“West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and the Justice family are pleased to make this record easement donation helping to protect central Virginia’s natural beauty and ensuring open space and the rich history of this area are preserved in perpetuity,” Jay Justice said.

The Albemarle Conservation Easement Authority accepted the easement on April 11, 2019 and formalized its acceptance this week.

The property, referred to as “Presidential Estates” is more than half the size of the city of Charlottesville, and is just a few miles from downtown Charlottesville, in the viewshed of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, the company said.