FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A jury is set to hear opening statements Tuesday morning in a libel lawsuit filed by actor Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

A jury consisting of seven members was selected on Monday for the case, which will be held at the Fairfax County Circuit Court.

According to the Associated Press, Depp says he was libeled after Heard wrote an op-ed piece for The Washington Post back in 2018, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Depp is never directly mentioned by name in the piece, but the actor says the article implicates him, due to Heard referencing past accusations made against him when she sought a restraining order.

Heard’s lawyers asked for the case tried in California, where she and Depp both reside, but the judge ruled Depp able to hold the case in Virginia. Fairfax County is where The Washington Posts’ computer servers are located for their online publication.

The witness list is star-studded itself, including celebrities like James Franco and Elon Musk. Some are scheduled to appear in person, while other will appear virtually.

The trial is expected to last over a month.