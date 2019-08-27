Jury recommends 60 years for man who beat Sunoco clerk to death

Abdullahi will be formally sentenced in November.

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — A jury in Fairfax County court has recommended a 60-year prison sentence for a man who killed a gas station clerk in July of 2018.

Mohamed Abdullahi was 19-years-old when he murdered Sunoco employee Resham Bajgain.

Mohamed Abdullahi

Prosecutors say Abdullahi came in shortly after midnight on July 4 and told Bajgain that he needed to use a phone because his friend was stabbed.

After Bajgain couldn’t help, Abdullahi punched him and stomped on him. He hit him in the head with a fire extinguisher, killing him. Abdullahi will be formally sentenced in November.