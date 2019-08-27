Jury recommends 60 years for man who beat Sunoco clerk to death

Virginia

Abdullahi will be formally sentenced in November.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — A jury in Fairfax County court has recommended a 60-year prison sentence for a man who killed a gas station clerk in July of 2018.

Mohamed Abdullahi was 19-years-old when he murdered Sunoco employee Resham Bajgain.

Mohamed Abdullahi

Prosecutors say Abdullahi came in shortly after midnight on July 4 and told Bajgain that he needed to use a phone because his friend was stabbed.

After Bajgain couldn’t help, Abdullahi punched him and stomped on him. He hit him in the head with a fire extinguisher, killing him. Abdullahi will be formally sentenced in November.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories