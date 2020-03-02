Jury convicts Sterling man for double homicide

The double homicide took place in 2018 at Pharaoh's Cafe

STERLING, Va. (WDVM)– The Loudoun Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday the conviction of Hassan Gailani, 36.

The double homicide took place in 2018 at Pharaoh’s Cafe. After an 8-day trial, the jury found Gailani guilty on two counts of first degree murder for killing 35, Ahmed Osman and 40, Murtada Marof, according to the attorney’s office.

He was found guilty on seven counts of shooting within an occupied establishment and two counts of use of a firearm. Gailani’s case is set for March 13 in Loudoun Circuit Court.