Judge to rule on whether to reinstate suspended LCPS

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– A Loudoun Circuit Court judge is soon set to rule on whether to reinstate a suspended Loudoun County Public Schools teacher.

The judge said on Friday that he needed more time to decide whether to issue an injunction reinstating Byron “Tanner” Cross, the Leesburg teacher who said at a school board meeting he would not refer to transgender students by their chosen names or pronouns.

Ryan Bangert, Senior Counsel/VP of Legal Strategy with Alliance for Defending Freedom, said,

“If the court refuses to grant the preliminary injunction today, the case will continue. All that means is the court didn’t see fit to enter a temporary order of reinstating Tanner. By no means does that mean the case is over. The case will continue and we fully intend to press on with our legal challenge and anticipate that in the conclusion of that challenge we will ultimately prevail.”

ADF officials said supporters will continue to gather to support cross.