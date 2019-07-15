Judge steps down from EDA case before Jennifer McDonald’s plea hearing

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Judge William Sharp recused himself from any EDA related hearings before former Front Royal-Warren County EDA executive director Jennifer McDonald’s plea hearing on Monday.

“Judges do that anytime there is either an actual conflict or a perceived conflict of interest. Essentially anytime it looks like it may be suspect or sketchy or the community would have what’s called the appearance of impropriety,” said Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Bryan Layton.

McDonald was originally set to enter pleas on 12 felony counts of embezzlement and obtaining money by false pretenses. Sharp recently moved from Domestic Relations Court to replace Judge Clifford Athey who is moving to the Virginia Court of Appeals in September.

The court’s official order of recusal states: “A number of persons who are named as defendants in the pending EDA civil action against Jennifer McDonald and other parties, as well as members of the EDA board and material witnesses…are personal friends or former clients of persons with whom the judge has otherwise had regular association.”