VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A federal judge has ruled in favor of 12 Virginia families with immunocompromised children who say Governor Youngkin’s order put their children at risk.

Families now have the right to ask their children’s schools to enforce mask requirements.

The judge ruled Wednesday night, siding with parents who contacted the American Civil Liberties Union for help.

“We were contacted by a number of parents who had children suffering with disabilities. We reached out to other attorneys who work in the space and formed the team that brought this lawsuit to challenge that executive order,” said Matt Callahan, ACLU Senior Staff Attorney.

Allison Lyons, a parent of a third-grader battling Leukemia, says Governor Youngkin’s executive order, which made masks optional in schools, put her child at serious risk for COVID-19.

“With the new laws and new executive order, we wouldn’t have the opportunity to work with the school system to work with the school board like we have in the past, to put up measures to actually protect him,” said Allison Lyons.

The ruling only affects schools attended by the 12 students.

“It allows us to go back to doing what we prefer to do, which is work with our school system and school board who have been wonderful in the past with working within our own school system and school to figure out how to best protect our son,” said Allison Lyons.

The injunction will stay in place until a final decision is made.