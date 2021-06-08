Judge orders Loudoun County teacher to be reinstated after suspension over a transgender pronoun policy

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Officials say a Loudoun County elementary school teacher that was placed on administrative leave after a statement he made to the school board regarding teaching and a transgender pronoun policy has won a temporary injunction.

A judge has ordered that Tanner Cross be reinstated. Reportedly Cross told the school board, “I love all of my students but I will never lie to them regardless of the consequences. I’m a teacher but I serve God first and I will not affirm that a biological boy can be a girl and vice versa because it’s against my religion. It’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child and it’s sinning against our God.”