Jon Henschel appointed as new Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–The City of Winchester’s City Manager Dan Hoffman has appointed Jon Henschel as the new Winchester Fire and Rescue Chief.

“Internally I’ve worked through the ranks it’s been an honor to do so and to be able to now serve in this capacity has been a lifelong dream of mine and we’ve got the best in our personnel, the volunteers that help meet our cause and our demands and the people we serve,” said Henschel.

Henschel previously served as Assistant Chief for the City’s Department and has 23 years of experience with that same department. He beat out over 50 other candidates nationwide who also applied for the job. He serves as the president of the Lord Fairfax EMS Council and Administrative

Coordinator on the Virginia Governor’s EMS Advisory Board. He also has certifications as a Fire Officer IV, Hazmat Technician, and is a Nationally Registered Paramedic.

“My intent is to work closely with our community members our internal folks within the fire service as well as our city leadership to devise a plan and assess our needs throughout the community what we can do to better enhance our services and provide additional services as we identify what those risks may be,” he said.

Henschel will begin his new role as Chief on May 3rd. He replaces Interim Chief Hadden Culp who served as the fire department’s temporary Chief for 10 months.