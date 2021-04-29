J&J vaccination clinic in Dale City on May 1

DALE CITY, V.a. (WDVM) – The Prince William Health District is holding a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic this Saturday, May 1 with 370 doses available.

The clinic will be at the Boys and Girls Club in Dale City at 5070 Dale Boulevard from 2 to 8 p.m. Appointments are necessary for this vaccine clinic, but there may be room for walk-ups based on availability.

The Prince William Health District Communications Coordinator, Sean Johnson, said there are benefits to the J&J vaccine such as only being one shot.

“We’re going to also start doing homebound persons that this weekend as well,” said Johnson. “The biggest thing is that we hope that we’re giving people a choice. So it’s an open clinic.”

Next week on May 4 and 5, the City of Manassas plans on holding a 2nd dose clinic for patients who have already received their first doses of Pfizer. The 2-day clinic will be at Metz Middle School.

Before signing up for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, patients are made aware of the rare risk of blood clots and are offering appointments at other sites which have either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.