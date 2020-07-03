Jim Barnett Park outdoor pool reopens for general swim

Winchester, Va. (WDVM)–As Virginia enters into phase three of reopening, some local pools are reopening.

“We’ve had a lot of questions about people just wanting to get in here just to swim recreational,” said Isabella Pender Aquatics Program Specialist

Jim Barnett Park outdoor pool is reopening for general swim. The pool will be open seven days a week and there are several time slots open each day for general swim. No more than 35 people will be allowed to swim during each time slot. You can make a reservation to swim at the pool up to seven days in advance. Only individuals and groups of ten people or less may reserve a time slot.

Times for general swim are:

Monday-Thursday 2-4 pm, 4:30-6:30 pm.

Friday and Saturday 2-4 pm, 4:30-6:30 pm, 7-9 pm.

Sunday 11:30 am-1:30 pm, 2-4 pm, 4:30-6:30 pm, 7-9 pm

Any unreserved time slots will be open to patrons on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Call the Rec Center front desk at (540) 662-4946 or the outdoor pool at (540)-667-2284 to make a reservation. You will be asked to provide a name, phone number, group size, and requested time slot.

Prices for general swim are:

$4 ages 6+ | $3 ages 3-5 | Free for under 3 | $12 family up to 4 | Included with membership

The slide in the main pool and the mushroom in the wading pool will remain closed.

The pool was previously open for lap swim and swim team practice. Individuals going to the pool are still expected to social distance and follow CDC guidelines.