Janitors protest for better working conditions at George Mason University

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — George Mason Unversity students, faculty, and non-union contracted janitors are protesting the mistreatment of janitors.

Over 70 protesters marched outside of the home of GMU President Gregory Washington to speak out against the treatment of cleaning staff.

“They are severely understaffed, so workers are enduring physical pain and fatigue from all the work they’re doing,” said Jaime Contreras, 32BJ SEIU Executive Vice President.

Contreras says workers reached out to the SEIU union for support after claims of mistreatment for years.

Under a previous contractor, they say workers had issues receiving payments for their labor, and now, they say it’s worse under a new contractor.

“Now it seems workers can’t even get a lunch break, and they’re fatigued, and I think the quick solution to this is GMU should do the right thing and bring in a responsible contractor who’s going to do right by their workers,” said Jaime Contreras, 32BJ SEIU Executive Vice President.