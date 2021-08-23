Jack Nicklaus attends annual Creighton Farms Invitational charity event in Loudoun County

ALDIE, Va. (WDVM) — Professional golfer Jack Nicklaus returned to Loudoun County for an annual fundraiser to support children, and save lives.

The 9th annual Creighton Farms Invitational was held at the golf course designed by Nicklaus at Creighton Farms. The event benefits the Nicklaus Children’s Healthcare Foundation, a charity founded by the golfer and his wife years ago, after almost losing their daughter.

“Our daughter, when she was 11 months old, was choking… A crayon dropped in her lung, she had pneumonia, was in intensive care for six days,” said Nicklaus. “Barbara and I were sitting in the waiting room and we said, ‘Well if we’re ever in the position to help others, we wanted it to be children.'”

Since its inception in 2004, the foundation has supported Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and has continued to expand its services.

“We have 20 outpatient clinics up and down the coast, we have seen kids the last couple of years from every state and union in 119 different countries,” he said.

Nicklaus says the golf community is supportive of the fundraisers, with fellow golf professional Jay Haas in attendance at the Creighton Farms Invitational. He says young PGA players also understand the importance of giving back.

“Our young guys today on tour…. Every event we’ve had…. they’ve supported. Look at these guys here today. They get it. They understand that giving back is part of life,” said Nicklaus.

The Creighton Farms Invitational has raised $7.5 million dollars to date for the foundation.