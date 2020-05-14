“It’s just crazy”: Online AP testing fraught with issues

CITY OF ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — This week, high school students across the country have been taking their AP exams online. The exams are monitored by the College Board, which has effectively gone offline for questions and concerns now that testing has begun.

Julie Maurer is the lead testing and graduation reporting coordinator for T.C. Williams High School in the City of Alexandria. Maurer says before testing began, it was difficult to connect with a College Board representative until she discovered they’re most responsive over social media. When Alexandria City Public Schools learned it would be closing for the rest of the school year, Maurer said the College Board was quick to announce that tests would be online. The information that’s followed has been slow moving.

The 45 minute, free response tests are entirely online. Each includes either one or two questions with multiple parts and students may copy and paste their answers into the webpage or take a photo and upload it. Maurer says the photos must be portrait, not landscape, and students must make sure the photo is a specific file type.

Before testing began, Alexandria City Public Schools’ chief technology officer drove around the school district to be sure the internet signal was good quality. If students didn’t have internet access, ACPS distributed mini hotspots. Since then, Maurer says internet access hasn’t been a problem.

There have been problems, however. Students who are taking world language exams are required to download an application that is only compatible with either an Android or iPhone. The school system had to distribute 80 devices for students enrolled in a world language exam.

Only four to five ACPS students have had trouble submitting responses in time during the first week of testing, in part because Maurer had the foresight to stay connected with the College Board on social media. On Wednesday, school systems were officially notified about a College Board document with troubleshooting tips and submission guidelines.

“Since we’ve been following them on social media…we knew this prior to any student testing. So we were able to send this out to the students on Sunday night,” Maurer said.

The College Board produced a demo video before testing began. Maurer has been watching students’ and teachers’ reactions on social media, and says many reported the real test wasn’t like the one in the demo video. Maurer says the four to five students who had issues this week had trouble converting the files to the proper file type.

“I think the teachers are the real heroes in this,” Maurer said. “Because they’re quick to jump on anything that comes from the College Board and sort of disassemble it, break it down, and then be able to communicate that to the students.”

If a student desires, they can apply for a makeup test within 48 hours of finishing the original one — before they get their grades back. “College Board has said that after you submit everything and you get the ‘Congratulations’ screen you can be most sure that everything went through. I’ve also heard that students received the Congratulations screen but the next day received an email from the College Board saying ‘some of your files were corrupted.’” Maurer says if their files weren’t uploaded properly, there doesn’t appear to be any effort to salvage them after the test has been submitted.

“It’s very frustrating so I’m hopeful that our students were able to get things in. I just have every sympathy for the students this year. It’s just crazy.”