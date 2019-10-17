It Takes a Village: Inova Ladies Board, population 600, gears up for 81st Rummage Sale

Last year, the rummage sale took home nearly $300,00 for nursing scholarships and hospital equipment.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — To say it takes a village is a bit of an understatement.

“Because we collect throughout the year, and because we have such a great reputation of what we do with our money and it goes to a great cause, people are so excited to donate,” said Megan O’Brien, co-chair of the 81st annual Ladies Board Rummage Sale.

The Ladies Board is an organization of volunteers who donate their time to raise money for nursing scholarships and new equipment at Inova Loudoun Hospital. This week, they’ve been unloading 15 tractor-trailers worth of donations to be sold over the weekend.

Last year, the rummage sale took home nearly $300,000. Each year, they anticipate about 7,000 shoppers in 55,000 square feet of barn space at the Morven Park Equestrian Center.

“It’s important because it’s our hospital. If we are sick, that’s where we go. I want them to have the greatest newest equipment they can have,” said Ladies Board President Susan Mills, who has been volunteering with the Ladies Board for 10 years. Mills says this year alone the Ladies Board raised $100,050 in nursing scholarships.

For Rummage Sale dates and times, visit ladiesboard.org/rummage-sale/.