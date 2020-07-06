Inwood man dies from injuries a week after Rectortown Rd crash

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A 38-year-old man from Inwood, West Virginia died over the weekend from injuries he sustained in a crash.
Virginia State Police identified him as Joseph D. Herron, and he was being treated at Inova Fairfax Hospital for his injuries from a crash that happened on June 27 in Fauquier County, Virginia.
According to police investigation, Herron was driving south on Rectortown Rd that June afternoon when he allegedly crossed the center line and struck another driver head on. The other driver had minor injuries, police said. The crash is still under investigation.
