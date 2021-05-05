Investigation ongoing after driver fled collision that left 2 seriously injured in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria Police say an investigation is ongoing after a driver left the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving three cars in Alexandria Tuesday morning. The crash left two drivers with serious injuries, police say.

Police responded around 6:30 a.m. to the scene at the intersection of South Patrick Street and Franklin Street. They say one driver left the scene on foot. The two remaining drivers were hospitalized with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries; one had to be extricated from their vehicle, police say.

Franklin Street was closed at the intersection, and a northbound lane and two southbound lanes of South Patrick street were closed.

Police have not indicated whether there is a lead on the suspect, who left a vehicle at the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Anyone with information in connection with the collision is asked to contact Officer Jeff McDaniel at 703-851-2297.